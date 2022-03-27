Russian units moving to Belarus – General Staff

Russian units are being moved to the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"These measures are being taken to rotate units that have suffered significant losses, strengthen existing groupings, replenish food, fuel and ammunition, organize the evacuation of wounded and sick servicemen," the General Staff reported as of 12.00 March 27.

Part of the units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continues to be at the training grounds, the report says.