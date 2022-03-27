Facts

15:04 27.03.2022

Destruction recorded in almost 50% of communities in Kyiv region – authorities

Over the past day, March 26, more than 30 attacks by Russian troops on residential areas and social infrastructure of Kyiv region were recorded, the regional military administration reports on the Telegram channel.

"During the entire war period, destruction was recorded in 34 out of 69 communities of Kyiv region, which is 49.2%. In total, more than 500 objects," the message says.

Critical destruction was inflicted in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Borodianka, Makariv, Velyka Dymerka communities.

Currently, the most dangerous directions are: Zhytomyr highway; Bucha - Irpin - Hostomel; Nemishaeve; Dmytrivka community; Makariv community; north of Vyshgorod district; territories of some settlements of Baryshivka, Kalyta, Velyka Dymerka communities.

