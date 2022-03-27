Facts

13:21 27.03.2022

Enemy strikes with banned cluster munitions at Krasnohorivka – Ministry of Internal Affairs

1 min read
Enemy strikes with banned cluster munitions at Krasnohorivka – Ministry of Internal Affairs

The aggressor attacked a residential area of the city of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, with banned cluster munitions, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy attacked Krasnohorivka's residential sector with Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems. Russian troops used prohibited cluster munitions. Ammunition fell in the middle of the streets of the private sector. The police cordoned off the dangerous area. Police and the State Emergency Service bomb techs detect and neutralize combat cumulative elements," according to a report published on the Telegram channel on Sunday.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns that "the self-destruction time of the elements can be up to 40 hours, that is, being near them is deadly." And they urge "residents of the city to be as careful as possible and not to approach ammunition."

