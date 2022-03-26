Residents of Slavutych put up heroic resistance to invaders - Arestovych

A new hot spot has appeared on the map of Ukraine - Slavutych, whose inhabitants are putting up heroic resistance to the invaders, adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovych said at a briefing on Saturday.

"Now a huge rally with Ukrainian flags is taking place on the square, the Hero City, the city of the liquidators, is rebuffing the Russian invaders," he said.

According to him, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on Mariupol, there are street battles, they are trying to advance in Izium region and carry out certain tactical actions in the Kyiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Arestovych, are conducting a strategic defensive operation, in some places they are counterattacking.

Estimated enemy losses on this day are more than 16,400 killed, 575 tanks, 1,640 combat vehicles, 293 artillery systems and 92 MLRS systems, 51 air defense systems, 117 aircraft, 127 helicopters, 56 UAVs, 1,131 vehicles, seven ships and boats, 190 units of special equipment, two Iskander machines.

On April 1, Arestovych said, a campaign to call up conscripts starts in the Russian Federation.

"Our intelligence notices a sharp drop in the share of contract servicemen in Russian Armed Forces. We can expect the Putin regime to push conscripts forward. Mothers of Russia, think whether you need it, if not, take appropriate actions, take care of your sons," he said.