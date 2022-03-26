Facts

11:59 26.03.2022

Premature disclosure of information about assistance from abroad disrupts contracts, supply of equipment or weapons to Ukraine - Deputy Defense Minister

Premature disclosure of information by citizens of Ukraine about assistance from other countries entailed the disruption of contracts and the supply of equipment or weapons due to further opposition from the Russian Federation, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Maliar said.

"We already had several annoying facts when people, out of joy, out of gratitude to this or that country, tried to write that some help was being prepared, that Ukraine would be provided with such and such a weapon or ammunition, and then, due to the hostile actions of the Russian Federation, our contracts and deliveries were disrupted. And therefore, in the conditions of war, today we are trying to minimize the leakage of information about what kind of assistance is being provided to us," she said on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel.

Maliar said that premature reporting can cause not only obstacles in concluding contracts and in the delivery of aid itself, but also gives the enemy an opportunity to correct his actions.

As reported, on March 24, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general draft law No. 7189 on the introduction of criminal liability for illegal photography and video filming of the movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and international military assistance to Ukraine.

The document supplements the Criminal Code of Ukraine with a new article - 114-2, which provides for criminal liability for the deliberate and illegal dissemination of information about the direction, movement of international military assistance to Ukraine, as well as information about the movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations of Ukraine.

According to the law, the dissemination of information about the direction, movement of international military assistance to Ukraine, if it was not placed in the public domain by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, or without obtaining written permission from the General Staff for its dissemination, committed in a state of martial law or a state of emergency, will be punished by imprisonment for a term three to five years.

At the same time, illegal dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations provides for imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.

For the same actions committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or for mercenary motives, or with the aim of providing such information to the aggressor state or illegal armed groups, the MPs propose to punish with imprisonment from eight to twelve years.

Tags: #weapons #information
