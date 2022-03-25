Warsaw intends to seek increased sanctions against Russia – Polish PM

Poland will seek further tightening of sanctions against Russia, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said in Brussels on Friday.

"The unity of our positions is important not only within the EU, but also within NATO. The need for unity and far-reaching sanctions is obvious. Poland requires further sanctions, and I am convinced that the next package will be prepared soon," the Polish information portal Interia quoted him as saying.

At the same time, Morawiecki pointed to the need for immediate sanctions that would have an impact on Russia right now, and not in the future.

In particular, the prime minister noted, "Poland actively supported the need to limit the purchase of hydrocarbons [in Russia]. However, according to him, "Germany, Austria and Hungary are more restrained, they refrain from stopping purchases from Russia."