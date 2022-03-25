Facts

12:49 25.03.2022

SBU archive documenting repression against Ukraine by USSR destroyed – State archives head

1 min read
SBU archive documenting repression against Ukraine by USSR destroyed – State archives head

In Chernihiv region, the archive of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) with documents related to the repressions of the Soviet regime against Ukrainians was destroyed, Anatoliy Khromov, the head of the State Archival Service of Ukraine, has said.

Khromov said the destruction of at least one archive in Chernihiv region, in particular, the archival unit of the SBU, has burned down.

"We also know that at least several buildings were damaged, in particular in Kharkiv, but as of today, the documents have survived. But we do not know what is happening with some departments of regional state administrations in the temporarily occupied territories. Unfortunately, there is no information about the condition of the buildings, as well as the fate of the archivists who remained there," he said.

According to him, the real state of archival documents will be known after the liberation of these territories and an audit of the archives.

Tags: #sbu #archive #occupiers #destruction
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:35 24.03.2022
Invaders force 402,000 Ukrainians, including 84,000 children, to evacuate to Russia – Denisova

Invaders force 402,000 Ukrainians, including 84,000 children, to evacuate to Russia – Denisova

17:44 22.03.2022
SBU creates generalized portrait of occupier based on documents of prisoners of war: school education, liter of vodka in diet

SBU creates generalized portrait of occupier based on documents of prisoners of war: school education, liter of vodka in diet

13:05 21.03.2022
SBU publishes interception of Kadyrov fighters' conversation: they work as barrage detachments, suffer losses

SBU publishes interception of Kadyrov fighters' conversation: they work as barrage detachments, suffer losses

12:26 21.03.2022
Nearly 1,000 buildings, mostly residential buildings, destroyed as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv - Terekhov

Nearly 1,000 buildings, mostly residential buildings, destroyed as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv - Terekhov

13:36 18.03.2022
Some 36 houses, 6 schools, 4 kindergartens damaged in Kyiv since beginning of military Russian aggression - Kyiv authorities

Some 36 houses, 6 schools, 4 kindergartens damaged in Kyiv since beginning of military Russian aggression - Kyiv authorities

12:52 18.03.2022
Ukrainian air defense shoots down three enemy missiles over Vinnytsia region – administration head

Ukrainian air defense shoots down three enemy missiles over Vinnytsia region – administration head

15:40 17.03.2022
Russian occupiers not to supply electricity from Zaporizhia NPP to Crimea due to lack of network infrastructure – Ukrenergo

Russian occupiers not to supply electricity from Zaporizhia NPP to Crimea due to lack of network infrastructure – Ukrenergo

15:10 17.03.2022
Under guise of agreeing to evacuate, enemy regrouping forces – Police Chief in Kyiv region

Under guise of agreeing to evacuate, enemy regrouping forces – Police Chief in Kyiv region

15:00 17.03.2022
Russia uses 97 tactical task forces in Ukraine, 15 of them completely destroyed, 18 are combat ineffective – Arestovych

Russia uses 97 tactical task forces in Ukraine, 15 of them completely destroyed, 18 are combat ineffective – Arestovych

12:35 17.03.2022
Two enemy aircraft, one helicopter shot down in Kharkiv region, enemy armored personnel carrier eliminated – authorities

Two enemy aircraft, one helicopter shot down in Kharkiv region, enemy armored personnel carrier eliminated – authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

LATEST

Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

In Melitopol, 70 Russian servicemen refuse to participate in hostilities – local authorities

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

Pope promises assistance along humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

Railway communication with Belarus terminated – Rivne authorities

WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

USA to discuss further relations with Russia with G20 partners – White House

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD