SBU archive documenting repression against Ukraine by USSR destroyed – State archives head

In Chernihiv region, the archive of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) with documents related to the repressions of the Soviet regime against Ukrainians was destroyed, Anatoliy Khromov, the head of the State Archival Service of Ukraine, has said.

Khromov said the destruction of at least one archive in Chernihiv region, in particular, the archival unit of the SBU, has burned down.

"We also know that at least several buildings were damaged, in particular in Kharkiv, but as of today, the documents have survived. But we do not know what is happening with some departments of regional state administrations in the temporarily occupied territories. Unfortunately, there is no information about the condition of the buildings, as well as the fate of the archivists who remained there," he said.

According to him, the real state of archival documents will be known after the liberation of these territories and an audit of the archives.