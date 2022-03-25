Ukrainian Ombudsperson calls on European countries to prevent labor, sexual exploitation of refugees from Ukraine

Liudmyla Denisova, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, calls on European countries to take measures to counter the trafficking of Ukrainian women and children forced to migrate due to hostilities in Ukraine.

"The wave of war migrants from Ukraine to neighboring countries increases the risk of them falling into a situation of human trafficking. Women, children and persons with disabilities are especially vulnerable. In European countries, there is an increase in cases of labor and sexual exploitation, the forced use of people, in particular children," the Ombudsperson said in a message on the Telegram channel on Friday.

So, in particular, Denisova's message says that facts have been revealed when pimps hunt Ukrainian women near refugee shelters under the guise of offering transport, work or housing in Lublin, Poland.

"Groups of people are also working, posing as volunteers, trying to lure women into unknown cars," the ombudsperson said.

She said that in response to these facts, the European Commission launched a network of coordinators to combat human trafficking.

"I urge European countries to take measures to prevent violations of the Council of Europe Convention on Measures to Combat Trafficking in Human Beings, which will exclude the possibility of Ukrainian citizens falling into such situations. It is especially necessary to improve border checks in order to protect children, including those left unaccompanied," the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights said in the statement.