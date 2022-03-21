Facts

Kuleba: We share Beijing's position on need to find political solution to war against Ukraine, call on China to play core role in this effort

 Ukraine shares Beijing's position on the need to find a political solution to the war against Ukraine and calls on China, as a world power, to play an important role in these efforts, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"For decades, the Ukrainian-Chinese relations have been based on mutual respect, understanding and benefit. We share Beijing's position on the need to find a political solution to the war against Ukraine and call on China as a global power to play an important role in this effort," Kuleba said on Twitter on Monday.

