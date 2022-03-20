Facts

19:05 20.03.2022

I have right to compare our war for survival with WW II – Zelensky

2 min read
I have right to compare our war for survival with WW II – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the Second World War.

"I have the right to compare our history and yours, our war of survival and World War II," he said on Sunday, speaking to the members of parliament, the government and the people of Israel via video link.

Zelensky said that "the day of February 24 twice went down in history and both times as a tragedy - for Ukrainians, Jews, for Europe, for the whole world."

"On February 24, 1920, the National Socialist Party of Germany was founded, a party that took millions of lives and destroyed peoples. On the same day in 2022, a criminal order was issued to invade Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "a large-scale and vile war aimed at destroying our people - our children, our families, our state, our cities, our culture, everything that makes us Ukrainians."

Recalling the term "final solution to the Jewish question" used by the Nazis, Zelensky said that the Kremlin is now openly talking about the "final solution to the Ukrainian question."

"It was said openly at a meeting in Moscow, it was cited by official websites," he said, adding "they say it there – without a war in Ukraine, we would not have been able to ensure our security."

Tags: #war #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:13 22.03.2022
Production facility, warehouses of Polish Plast-Box burned down in Chernihiv due to actions of Russian army

Production facility, warehouses of Polish Plast-Box burned down in Chernihiv due to actions of Russian army

18:46 22.03.2022
Russian invaders launch missile attack on Pavlohrad, railway station destroyed, one person killed – authorities

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Pavlohrad, railway station destroyed, one person killed – authorities

18:05 22.03.2022
Civilian casualty figures in Ukraine at least 953 dead, 1,557 wounded – UN

Civilian casualty figures in Ukraine at least 953 dead, 1,557 wounded – UN

17:44 22.03.2022
SBU creates generalized portrait of occupier based on documents of prisoners of war: school education, liter of vodka in diet

SBU creates generalized portrait of occupier based on documents of prisoners of war: school education, liter of vodka in diet

17:03 22.03.2022
As result of Russian strikes on Lozova, there are wounded among civilians, boiler rooms temporarily turned off

As result of Russian strikes on Lozova, there are wounded among civilians, boiler rooms temporarily turned off

16:59 22.03.2022
Part of communities in Kyiv region under shelling by Russians, part on verge of humanitarian catastrophe

Part of communities in Kyiv region under shelling by Russians, part on verge of humanitarian catastrophe

16:18 22.03.2022
Ukrainian military captures head of information and mental countermeasures group of Russian army – Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian military captures head of information and mental countermeasures group of Russian army – Ministry of Defense

14:19 22.03.2022
Occupiers regrouping near Brovary, in Chernihiv region to resume offensive, also trying to capture cities in eastern Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Occupiers regrouping near Brovary, in Chernihiv region to resume offensive, also trying to capture cities in eastern Ukraine – AFU General Staff

12:05 22.03.2022
Russian troops do not enter Dnipropetrovsk region, two settlements shelled – regional military administration

Russian troops do not enter Dnipropetrovsk region, two settlements shelled – regional military administration

10:05 22.03.2022
Zelensky says format of compromise with Russia should be decided in referendum

Zelensky says format of compromise with Russia should be decided in referendum

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USA, partners prepare to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday – Biden adviser

Russian plane shot down over Mariupol after shelling city for several weeks

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Pavlohrad, railway station destroyed, one person killed – authorities

Occupiers release from captivity hromadske journalist detained on Saturday

Civilian casualty figures in Ukraine at least 953 dead, 1,557 wounded – UN

LATEST

Pentagon believes that AFU are able to restore control over territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia - CNN

Russian troops try to deploy evacuation buses from Mariupol to Donetsk - Yemchenko

Enemy continues to carry out missile, bomb strikes on infrastructure facilities, including from territory of Belarus - AFU General Staff

Zelensky to take part in NATO summit on March 24 via video format – presidential press secretary

USA, partners prepare to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday – Biden adviser

In shelling of Kyiv one person killed, three more wounded – authorities

Seimas of Lithuania insists on early abandonment of Russian oil and gas

Denmark does not consider it necessary to integrate refugees from Ukraine into society

Photojournalist Levin disappears during fighting near Kyiv – Rada committee

Poroshenko calls on Persian Gulf countries to increase oil and gas supply to global market

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD