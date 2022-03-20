I have right to compare our war for survival with WW II – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the Second World War.

"I have the right to compare our history and yours, our war of survival and World War II," he said on Sunday, speaking to the members of parliament, the government and the people of Israel via video link.

Zelensky said that "the day of February 24 twice went down in history and both times as a tragedy - for Ukrainians, Jews, for Europe, for the whole world."

"On February 24, 1920, the National Socialist Party of Germany was founded, a party that took millions of lives and destroyed peoples. On the same day in 2022, a criminal order was issued to invade Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "a large-scale and vile war aimed at destroying our people - our children, our families, our state, our cities, our culture, everything that makes us Ukrainians."

Recalling the term "final solution to the Jewish question" used by the Nazis, Zelensky said that the Kremlin is now openly talking about the "final solution to the Ukrainian question."

"It was said openly at a meeting in Moscow, it was cited by official websites," he said, adding "they say it there – without a war in Ukraine, we would not have been able to ensure our security."