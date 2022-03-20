Facts

18:18 20.03.2022

Homeowners who shelter IDPs for free will get about UAH 450 per/month for each to compensate for utilities - Regional Development Ministry

Homeowners who host internally displaced persons (IDP) free of charge will receive about UAH 450 per month for each person to compensate for utility bills, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development reports.

"Homeowners who host internally displaced persons free of charge will receive guaranteed state support in the amount of about UAH 450 per month for each sheltered person, regardless of age, to compensate for utility bills," the agency’s press service said.

In particular, people who have housing and are ready to host internally displaced persons should inform the local authorities about their readiness to host IDPs.

To do this, you must contact the local authorities with an application and provide the necessary information. Also, this information can be provided through the Prykhystok website, and in the future it will be possible to do this through the Diia application.

"The local authorities will begin to form a register of housing stock available for placement. This will allow accommodating as many people as possible," the report says.

The ministry emphasizes that resettlement in housing will take place only with the consent of the owners who agreed to provide asylum.

"Monthly, homeowners who sheltered displaced persons in their homes for free will receive a payment from the budget through the local authorities," the department concluded.

