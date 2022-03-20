Facts

16:27 20.03.2022

1 min read
Zelensky signs law on extension of martial law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law on the extension of martial law in the country, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada reports.

"As of March 20, 2022, the president of Ukraine signed the laws of Ukraine, namely the law on approval of the decree of the president of Ukraine on the extension of martial law in Ukraine, No. 2119-IX (registration No. 7168)," the report says.

On March 15, the Verkhovna Rada legislatively approved the presidential decree extending martial law in Ukraine from 05:30 on March 26 for another 30 days, until April 25.

Martial law has been in force in Ukraine since February 24 in connection with the Russian attack.

Tags: #war #zelensky
