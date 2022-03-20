Facts

13:34 20.03.2022

Signs of preparation of Armed Forces of Belarus for direct invasion of Ukraine recorded – AFU General Staff

Signs of preparation of Armed Forces of Belarus for direct invasion of Ukraine recorded – AFU General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has registered signs of the preparation of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus for a direct invasion of the territory of Ukraine.

"Signs of the preparation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus for a direct invasion of the territory of Ukraine have been recorded. The defense forces of our state are ready to fight back. The direct involvement of Belarusian troops in the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, against the will of the rank-and-file military and the vast majority of the Belarusian people, will be a fatal mistake for Alexander Lukashenko," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Sunday.

The General Staff also warns of the continuing threat of long-range missile strikes by the Russian aggressor against Ukraine.

"There is still a threat that the enemy will launch missile strikes with long-range precision weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system," the General Staff said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said that the state, position and nature of the actions of the Ukrainian defense forces have not undergone significant changes over the past day.

"Defenders securely hold the occupied areas and lines," the General Staff said.

Tags: #belarus #general_staff
