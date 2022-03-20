Facts

12:44 20.03.2022

Mariupol shelled by Russian navy – Azov regiment

1 min read
Mariupol shelled by Russian navy – Azov regiment

The city of Mariupol in Donetsk region was shelled from the ships of the Russian occupation fleet on Sunday, according to the Telegram channel of the Azov regiment.

"The city of Mariupol has just been fired upon by four ships of the Russian navy. The enemy continues to cynically destroy the Ukrainian city, using the entire arsenal available to it. After aviation, artillery, various systems and tanks, the Russian invaders are destroying the city with heavy weapons of warships," the regiment said.

Tags: #mariupol #shelled
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:28 24.03.2022
Russian occupiers spreading disinformation to Mariupol residents, saying Odesa taken, evacuation to Ukraine-held areas impossible – Mariupol City Council

Russian occupiers spreading disinformation to Mariupol residents, saying Odesa taken, evacuation to Ukraine-held areas impossible – Mariupol City Council

11:59 24.03.2022
Russia-occupying force forcibly evacuating thousands of Mariupol residents to Russia, buses for evacuation to Zaporizhia blocked

Russia-occupying force forcibly evacuating thousands of Mariupol residents to Russia, buses for evacuation to Zaporizhia blocked

09:55 23.03.2022
Akhmetov: Mariupol plants will never work under Russia's occupation

Akhmetov: Mariupol plants will never work under Russia's occupation

09:12 23.03.2022
Today 100,000 people remain in Mariupol in inhuman conditions – Zelensky

Today 100,000 people remain in Mariupol in inhuman conditions – Zelensky

21:20 22.03.2022
Russian troops try to deploy evacuation buses from Mariupol to Donetsk - Yemchenko

Russian troops try to deploy evacuation buses from Mariupol to Donetsk - Yemchenko

19:07 22.03.2022
Russian plane shot down over Mariupol after shelling city for several weeks

Russian plane shot down over Mariupol after shelling city for several weeks

17:32 22.03.2022
Greek FM intends to accompany humanitarian mission to Mariupol

Greek FM intends to accompany humanitarian mission to Mariupol

13:49 22.03.2022
Russian aviation drops two most powerful bombs on Mariupol on Tuesday – city council

Russian aviation drops two most powerful bombs on Mariupol on Tuesday – city council

10:09 21.03.2022
Mariupol Mayor's Office refuses to hand over city to Russia

Mariupol Mayor's Office refuses to hand over city to Russia

10:39 20.03.2022
Thousands of people dying of starvation on outskirts of Mariupol – Donetsk authorities

Thousands of people dying of starvation on outskirts of Mariupol – Donetsk authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Russia hold first full-fledged POW exchange – Vereschuk

Stoltenberg on NATO peacekeeping mission: We responsible for ensuring that Russia-Ukraine conflict does not become NATO-Russia full-fledged war

Invaders force 402,000 Ukrainians, including 84,000 children, to evacuate to Russia – Denisova

This war to be followed by global food crisis, political destabilization – Zelensky at G7 summit

NATO Allies reaffirm commitment to Open Door Policy – statement

LATEST

Zelensky calls for disconnecting Russia from GPS, complete isolation of Russia's Central Bank

Ukraine, Russia hold first full-fledged POW exchange – Vereschuk

Deschytsia: Polish peacekeeper initiativehas no unequivocal support, it is worth talking about uniting with countries ready to fight for victory of Ukraine

Now about 3 mln citizens of Ukraine in Poland – Ambassador

Stoltenberg on NATO peacekeeping mission: We responsible for ensuring that Russia-Ukraine conflict does not become NATO-Russia full-fledged war

Invaders force 402,000 Ukrainians, including 84,000 children, to evacuate to Russia – Denisova

This war to be followed by global food crisis, political destabilization – Zelensky at G7 summit

Russian army forcibly deports about 6,000 Mariupol residents to Russian filtration camps – MFA

Yermak: Important that Israel becomes guarantor of intl agreement on Ukraine's security

NATO Allies reaffirm commitment to Open Door Policy – statement

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD