Mariupol shelled by Russian navy – Azov regiment

The city of Mariupol in Donetsk region was shelled from the ships of the Russian occupation fleet on Sunday, according to the Telegram channel of the Azov regiment.

"The city of Mariupol has just been fired upon by four ships of the Russian navy. The enemy continues to cynically destroy the Ukrainian city, using the entire arsenal available to it. After aviation, artillery, various systems and tanks, the Russian invaders are destroying the city with heavy weapons of warships," the regiment said.