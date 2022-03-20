Russian invaders deliberately create conditions for humanitarian crisis to force population to collaborate – AFU General Staff

The Russian army is deliberately creating conditions for a humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories in order to force the local population to collaborate, and a harsh administrative and police regime is being imposed. The occupiers are trying to make up for losses at the front in the so-called "DPR," where a new wave of mobilization has been announced, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported.

"During the day the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations, focusing on replenishing current losses, restoring partially destroyed equipment, transferring foreign mercenaries to border areas with Ukraine, solving chronic logistics problems of the occupying forces that operating in Ukraine," the General Staff said on its Facebook page on Sunday.

The General Staff said that the occupiers use terrorist methods to impose a brutal administrative and police regime, deliberately creating conditions for a humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied territories. "So, last night to the Kherson area from the city of Apostolove of Dnipropetrovsk region 14 trucks with foodstuff and medicines of the first necessity had been moved. The russian occupiers did not give access to humanitarian convoy for moving without reason. In this way occupiers try to force the local population to collaborate. At the same time, the invaders are distributing leaflets with proposals to appeal to the occupation administration, citizens are promised to cancel credit debts, and local entrepreneurs are given preferences in doing business."

The enemy suffers significant losses, as a result of which the number of refuseniks to fight in Ukraine is increasing.

"It became known that just one serviceman from the combined detachment of the 331st Guards Parachute Landing Kostroma Regiment, which took part in the fighting in the Kyiv direction, survived, and he is in hospital. Against the background of similar circumstances, the command of the russian Black Sea Fleet is urgently taking measures to replace 130 defectors-contractors of the 810th Marine Brigade with 7 paratroopers. The FSB decides on their further service," the General Staff said.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, "russian curators announced another wave of mobilization to replenish the 1st Army Corps. The maximum age of the demobilized has been raised to 65 years. The same is expected for the TOT of Luhansk region, given that trucks filled with killed in actions soldiers arrive daily from the area of the 2nd Army Corps to the settlements of Luhansk, Sorokine and Dovzhanske."

"russian terrorist forces continue to violate openly International Conventions on the Rules of War. The facts of using the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out subversive and discrediting actions by russian saboteurs are being recorded," the General Staff said.