Draft Ukraine-Russia treaty published by FT reflects Russian requests, nothing more – Podoliak

The data on a draft treaty between Ukraine and Russia, published in the Financial Times, reflect only Russian demands, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said.

"Briefly. FT published a draft, which represents the requesting position of the Russian side. Nothing more. The Ukrainian side has its own positions. The only thing we confirm at this stage is a ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops and security guarantees from a number of countries," Podoliak said on Twitter.

Earlier, the Financial Times published a report about an allegedly joint plan between Ukraine and the Russian Federation to end the war, which provides for the neutral status of Ukraine and the reduction in the size of the Ukrainian army.