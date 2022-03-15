Facts

20:30 15.03.2022

Biden to visit Europe next week to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine with European leaders

1 min read
Biden to visit Europe next week to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine with European leaders

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Europe next week, where he intends to meet with European leaders to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“Also some news you’ve been asking about. The President will travel to Brussels, Belgium, later this month, where he will join an extraordinary NATO summit on March 24,” Psaki said a briefing on Tuesday.

The White House also said that Biden would attend a planned European Council summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, efforts to impose further sanctions against the Russian Federation and provide humanitarian assistance to those affected by the invasion of Ukraine.

In turn, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote that she was glad to continue the dialogue with Biden regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine during his visit to Brussels on March 24.

“Glad to continue discussions with Joe Biden during his visit to Brussels on 24 March, after our very close coordination on Ukraine in the past weeks. Transatlantic unity and coordination remain crucial for ramping up pressure on the Kremlin to stop this unjustified war,” she said on Twitter.

Tags: #usa #europe #biden
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:38 15.03.2022
USA places Lukashenko's wife on sanctions list

USA places Lukashenko's wife on sanctions list

19:32 14.03.2022
U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

18:54 14.03.2022
White House discusses plans for Biden's trip to Europe in coming weeks – TV

White House discusses plans for Biden's trip to Europe in coming weeks – TV

18:46 14.03.2022
European cultural funds condemn Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine - Tkachenko

European cultural funds condemn Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine - Tkachenko

17:58 14.03.2022
USA continues to provide security assistance to Ukraine – Biden

USA continues to provide security assistance to Ukraine – Biden

17:25 14.03.2022
Zelensky to address U.S. Congress via video link on Wednesday – media

Zelensky to address U.S. Congress via video link on Wednesday – media

09:19 14.03.2022
US Dpty Secretary of State: Signs Russia ready for substantive talks with Ukraine

US Dpty Secretary of State: Signs Russia ready for substantive talks with Ukraine

09:16 14.03.2022
Macron discusses situation around Ukraine with US, Ukrainian counterparts – Elysee Palace

Macron discusses situation around Ukraine with US, Ukrainian counterparts – Elysee Palace

09:10 14.03.2022
Zelensky to European leaders: If you don't close our skies, it's only matter of time before rockets fall on your homes

Zelensky to European leaders: If you don't close our skies, it's only matter of time before rockets fall on your homes

20:07 13.03.2022
Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian military fires at bus during evacuation of civilians from Izium, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

Deployed units of reserve in certain directions regroup, launch counteroffensive, battles for liberation of Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Another package of EU sanctions against Russia enters into force

We ask for real support to help us survive - Zelensky in address to Canadian MPs

Stoltenberg convenes extraordinary Alliance summit for March 24 to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine

LATEST

Some 17 employees of SES killed, 32 injured, 1 in captivity - department

About 20,000 people leave Mariupol in their personal cars along humanitarian corridor - dpty head of President’s Office

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa region, two people injured – military administration

Rada increases spending on army in 2022 by UAH 67.6 bln due to UK loan of GBP 1.7 bln

Michelin suspends tire production in Russia, exports

Ukraine can count on help of friends – Polish PM

High Council of Justice to transfer some of its functions to Council of Judges of Ukraine in absence of powers – law

Rada envisages combat immunity for military command, military personnel, territorial defense, law enforcement officers

Shmyhal discusses tightening of sanctions against Russia with PMs of Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic

EU imposing sanctions on 9 Russian companies, including Rosoboronexport, Uralvagonzavod

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD