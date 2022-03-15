Biden to visit Europe next week to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine with European leaders

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Europe next week, where he intends to meet with European leaders to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

“Also some news you’ve been asking about. The President will travel to Brussels, Belgium, later this month, where he will join an extraordinary NATO summit on March 24,” Psaki said a briefing on Tuesday.

The White House also said that Biden would attend a planned European Council summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, efforts to impose further sanctions against the Russian Federation and provide humanitarian assistance to those affected by the invasion of Ukraine.

In turn, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote that she was glad to continue the dialogue with Biden regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine during his visit to Brussels on March 24.

“Glad to continue discussions with Joe Biden during his visit to Brussels on 24 March, after our very close coordination on Ukraine in the past weeks. Transatlantic unity and coordination remain crucial for ramping up pressure on the Kremlin to stop this unjustified war,” she said on Twitter.