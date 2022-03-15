Russian military fires at bus during evacuation of civilians from Izium, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

Investigators of the Investigation Department of the SBU Directorate in Kharkiv region, under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office, have launched a pretrial investigation into the shelling of a bus during the evacuation of civilians from Izium.

"According to the investigation, on March 14, 2022, during the evacuation of the civilian population from the city of Izium to the city of Sloviansk and the city of Lozova, the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces fired at the bus. As a result of these actions of the Russian invaders, people were injured. The number of victims and the degree of damage are currently being established," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

Criminal proceedings are open under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.