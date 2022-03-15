Facts

14:09 15.03.2022

MPs propose extending law on nationalization of property and money of Russia to Russian citizens, other individuals – draft law

2 min read

A group of five members of parliament has proposed to expand the types of residents of the Russian Federation, whose assets will be subject to the nationalization of property and funds, in particular, to add them to the number of Russian citizens and those who did not stop their economic activities in the aggressor country during martial law.

Corresponding bill No. 7169 was registered by MPs Dmytro Natalukha, Hanna Lichman, Oleksiy Movchan, Borys Prykhodko and Ihor Marchuk on Tuesday.

The document, in particular, determines that, in addition to legal entities, Russian citizens and persons who are not its citizens, but have "the closest connection with the Russian Federation, in particular, have a place of residence or are engaged in their main activities," are also classified as residents of Russia.

Also, the deputies propose to classify as residents of the aggressor country, by decision of the National Security and Defense Council or the court, individuals or legal entities, regardless of citizenship, place of residence, location, main activity, who publicly deny or support the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, the establishment of a temporary occupation in Ukraine and who did not stop their economic activities in Russia during martial law, the bill says.

As reported, on March 7, a law on the forced seizure in Ukraine of objects of property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents came into force.

Compulsory seizure in Ukraine of objects of property rights of the Russian Federation and its residents is carried out without any compensation (reimbursement) of their value. The decision to forcibly seize such property or funds is made by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and put into effect by a decree of the president of Ukraine.

Currently, residents in the law on the basic principles for the compulsory seizure of property belonging to Russia and its citizens include legal entities, their branches and representative offices operating in Ukraine, as well as their founder, Natalukha said.

