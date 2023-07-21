Govt accepts NBU proposal on Sense Bank nationalization

The government of Ukraine on July 21 made a decision on state participation in the withdrawal of the systemically important JSC Sense Bank from the market in order to ensure the stability of the country's financial system and protect the interests of depositors and other creditors of the bank, the Ministry of Finance said.

"Nationalization of Sense Bank will not affect the fulfillment by the bank of its obligations to depositors and clients," the release notes.

According to it, the decision was adopted on the basis of the proposal of the National Bank and in connection with the application of sanctions against the main owners of Sense Bank.

It is specified that the Ministry of Finance has been appointed the share management body, and the procedure for the nationalization of the bank, including the appointment of a new management, will be provided as soon as possible.

"After the end of martial law, the Ministry of Finance will attract investors to the sale of Sense Bank," the release says.

Sense Bank in terms of total assets (UAH 96.64 billion, or 3.4% of the total market volume) at the beginning of June ranked 11th among 65 operating banks in Ukraine.

The NBU began the procedure for its nationalization on the evening of July 20. It is assumed that the state will become the full owner of the bank during the weekend, so that from Monday, July 24, it will work again without any restrictions.