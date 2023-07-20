NBU starts nationalization of Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank)

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to withdraw Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank) from the market and turned to the government with a proposal to nationalize it, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy said.

"The board of the National Bank ... decided to withdraw the systemically important Sense Bank from the market and made a proposal to the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the participation of the state in this procedure," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Pyshnyy added that the government's decision on nationalization is expected on Friday and ruled out the possibility that the government would refuse to accept the NBU proposal.

According to Managing Director of the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund Svitlana Rekrut, a temporary administration will start working in the bank on Friday morning, and on Monday the bank will work as a state bank.