Sense Bank will continue to service individuals during nationalization, break in service to legal entities until afternoon July 21 – Deposit Guarantee Fund

The Deposit Guarantee Fund promises minimal restrictions for Sense Bank clients during the period of its nationalization until Monday morning, July 24: no loans will be issued during this period, and legal entities will not be able to use the bank’s services until the afternoon of July 21, said Svitlana Rekrut, the director of the fund.

"On Monday, the bank will operate as usual, but with a new owner (the state)," she said at a briefing at the National Bank on Thursday.

Rekrut specified that a decision has already been made to introduce a temporary administration to the bank, which will begin work at 09:00 on July 21, the authorized person is head of the fund's early response department Viktoria Stepanets.

"There will be no restrictions on the funds of individuals. That is, all individuals will be able to use their available funds and those on the cards, within the limits set by the bank or the National Bank. There will also be no restrictions on withdrawing cash from ATMs, of course, within the limit set by the NBU. And there will be no restrictions for individuals on the use of overdrafts," the head of the fund noted.

According to her, the funds of legal entities are temporarily blocked, as the electronic payment system is blocked, because this is a requirement of the current legislation.

"We are now working to accept payments from legal entities, and outgoing payments will go tomorrow from the second half of the day. That is, legal entities will be able to safely send their funds tomorrow from the second half of the day," Rekrut specified.

"Important information is that all lending agreements will not be in effect during these few days. That is, legal entities that already have existing agreements and credit lines will not be valid for the period of temporary administration. In all other respects, the bank will work as usual," she stressed.

She added that bank branches will work as usual, the application will work.

"Therefore, the bank's depositors and clients should experience minimal inconvenience caused by this," Rekrut believes.