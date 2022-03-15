Facts

13:31 15.03.2022

AFU losses are several times less than those of enemy – Zaluzhny

AFU losses are several times less than those of enemy – Zaluzhny

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering losses in the war against the Russian aggressor, but they are several times less than that of the enemy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"Some 20 days of open war. Some 20 days of stamina and heroism. Some 20 days of struggle... Unfortunately, we are suffering losses. They are several times less than the enemy's ones. But the life and health of each of our soldiers is priceless. Condolences to the families of the victims," ​​the commander-in-chief said on the Facebook page of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, he said the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fulfilling their tasks. "We have stopped the aggressor, deployed reserve units and are going on a counteroffensive in certain areas," Zaluzhny said.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total combat losses of the personnel of the Russian army from February 24 to March 15 amounted to approximately more than 13,500 people.

