Ukrenergo has enough motivated specialists to promptly restore energy infrastructure – head

The transmission system operator, NPC Ukrenergo, has enough repair teams, formed of motivated and responsible specialists, to promptly repair the energy infrastructure damaged by Russian invaders, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, chairman of the company's board, said.

"We have enough repair crews, we are holding our energy front. We are aware that we have our own important work to keep the energy system working and our armed forces healed. People are motivated, everyone is working, no one is running away from work. We are fully armed so that where the shelling stops, the main lines and substations should be immediately repaired," Kudrytsky said on the air of the nationwide UA Together marathon on Monday.

He also stressed that the repair teams of Ukrenergo, as soon as possible, will try to carry out a new repair of the power line in the zone of Chornobyl nuclear power plant and Slavutych (Kyiv region), again damaged by the occupiers, as soon as possible.

According to him, Chornobyl nuclear power plant is supplied with electricity from diesel generators, but Slavutych remains de-energized.

On March 14, the Russian occupiers reportedly damaged the high-voltage line providing electricity to Chornobyl nuclear power plant and Slavutych again after the Ukrenergo team repaired it.