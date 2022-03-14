Facts

20:41 14.03.2022

Ukrenergo has enough motivated specialists to promptly restore energy infrastructure – head

2 min read

The transmission system operator, NPC Ukrenergo, has enough repair teams, formed of motivated and responsible specialists, to promptly repair the energy infrastructure damaged by Russian invaders, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, chairman of the company's board, said.

"We have enough repair crews, we are holding our energy front. We are aware that we have our own important work to keep the energy system working and our armed forces healed. People are motivated, everyone is working, no one is running away from work. We are fully armed so that where the shelling stops, the main lines and substations should be immediately repaired," Kudrytsky said on the air of the nationwide UA Together marathon on Monday.

He also stressed that the repair teams of Ukrenergo, as soon as possible, will try to carry out a new repair of the power line in the zone of Chornobyl nuclear power plant and Slavutych (Kyiv region), again damaged by the occupiers, as soon as possible.

According to him, Chornobyl nuclear power plant is supplied with electricity from diesel generators, but Slavutych remains de-energized.

On March 14, the Russian occupiers reportedly damaged the high-voltage line providing electricity to Chornobyl nuclear power plant and Slavutych again after the Ukrenergo team repaired it.

Tags: #energy #electricity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:20 14.03.2022
Invaders intend to dispose of unexploded mines at Zaporizhia NPP right next to power unit 1 – Energoatom

Invaders intend to dispose of unexploded mines at Zaporizhia NPP right next to power unit 1 – Energoatom

13:39 14.03.2022
Almost half of Ukraine's renewable energy facilities worth almost $6 bln threatened owith destruction by Russian troops – UARE

Almost half of Ukraine's renewable energy facilities worth almost $6 bln threatened owith destruction by Russian troops – UARE

09:50 14.03.2022
Over 1,000 settlements stay without electricity in Ukraine - State Emergency Service

Over 1,000 settlements stay without electricity in Ukraine - State Emergency Service

19:38 13.03.2022
Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

17:18 13.03.2022
Almost 1 mln users cut off from electricity supply amid war in Ukraine, work of energy system stable – Energy Ministry

Almost 1 mln users cut off from electricity supply amid war in Ukraine, work of energy system stable – Energy Ministry

19:47 11.03.2022
EU to propose ban on new investments in energy sector of Russia

EU to propose ban on new investments in energy sector of Russia

16:40 11.03.2022
Rada Energy Committee urges European parliaments to impose absolute embargo on Russian oil, gas

Rada Energy Committee urges European parliaments to impose absolute embargo on Russian oil, gas

10:06 11.03.2022
EU not to impose sanctions on Russian oil, gas supplies - Hungarian Prime Minister

EU not to impose sanctions on Russian oil, gas supplies - Hungarian Prime Minister

20:34 10.03.2022
Energy Minister calls on G7 states to freeze Russian gas money

Energy Minister calls on G7 states to freeze Russian gas money

16:28 10.03.2022
GTSOU head warns of risks associated with compressor stations enemy control, gas transit problems

GTSOU head warns of risks associated with compressor stations enemy control, gas transit problems

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

British journalist suffers shrapnel fracture of both legs in Ukraine – Venediktova

EU permanent reps agree another package of sanctions against Russia, it will be posted, enter into force soon - French permanent reps

U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Armenian, Canadian premiers discuss Karabakh, Ukraine

Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

Zelensky, Polish president, premiers of Israel, Luxembourg agree on further actions due to Russian aggression in Ukraine

Flow of Ukrainian refugees to Moldova decreasing – Interior Ministry

Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

American doctors to work in field hospital near Lviv, Israeli ones in Yavoriv region

Kuleba, Estonian FM discusses steps to force Russia to stop aggression, war crimes against Ukrainians

Erdogan and Scholz discuss situation in Ukraine

Kuleba speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister on eve of his trip to Moscow

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD