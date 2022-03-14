Facts

20:33 14.03.2022

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

The Lavina Mall shopping and entertainment center, located in Sviatoshynsky district near the village of Berkovets on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv, was hit by an airstrike on Monday evening.

"Airstrike on the shopping center Lavina Mall in Kyiv," the commentary to the corresponding video posted on Twitter by the Verkhovna Rada reads.

The Telegram channel Kyiv.Holovne published a video inside the damaged building: the shell broke through the wall of the mall, its fragments lie inside the building.

