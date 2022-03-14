Facts

16:00 14.03.2022

WHO records 31 attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system since start of Russian aggression

Since the beginning of Russian aggression in Ukraine, WHO, through the Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care (SSA), has recorded 31 attacks on the country's healthcare system, 12 people were killed, and 34 were injured.

According to the WHO website, as a result of these attacks, medical facilities were damaged or destroyed in 24 cases, and ambulances were damaged or destroyed in five cases. Access to basic health services and their affordability suffered.

"WHO is verifying further reports, as attacks continue to be reported despite the calls for protection of health care," the organization said on the website.

WHO emphasizes that attacks on doctors and health workers directly affect people's ability to access basic healthcare services, especially women, children and other vulnerable groups.

Since the beginning of the war, more than 4,300 births have taken place in Ukraine, and 80,000 women are expected to give birth in the next three months. Oxygen and medicines, including for treating pregnancy complications, are dangerously low.

"The health care system in Ukraine is clearly under significant strain, and its collapse would be a catastrophe. Every effort must be made to prevent this from happening," WHO says.

In addition, three organizations of the UN system – UNICEF, UNFPA and WHO – in a joint statement called on the Russian Federation to stop attacks on the Ukrainian healthcare system.

"We call for an immediate ceasefire, which includes unhindered access so that people in need can access humanitarian assistance," the organizations said.

