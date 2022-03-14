Facts

15:42 14.03.2022

Ukraine's info troops hack Russian websites, post victims of Russian army there

1 min read

Ukrainian information troops are working to inform Russian citizens about war crimes committed by their army in Ukraine.

So, on the website of the Children's Hospital of St. Petersburg and a number of others, materials from the Kharkiv Tribunal. Nuremberg 2022project about the crimes of the Russian army appeared on the main page. This information was posted on the project website.

When you try to go to the main page of the hospital, materials about the shelling of residential areas of cities and villages are displayed, because of which civilians died, including many children.

The Kharkiv Tribunal. Nuremberg 2022 website is also displayed when browsing a Russian travel site for searching and renting villas abroad.

Tags: #war #rf #sites
Interfax-Ukraine
