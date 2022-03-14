Facts

15:38 14.03.2022

Missile that hit Donetsk is unequivocally Russian - Center for Operational Information of Ukraine's Defense Ministry

1 min read

The missile that hit Donetsk on the morning of March 14 is unequivocally Russian, Leonid Matiukhin, an officer at the Center for Operational Information of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said.

"You have already seen such information that a missile or other ammunition fell in Donetsk ... I want to say that this is definitely a Russian missile or some other ammunition. Each of you can simply see what Russian propaganda has been telling about for eight years that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are shelling Donetsk and other cities. You can simply look at how Donetsk looks today in eight years and you can look at Kharkiv and Mariupol, which the Russian occupation forces have been shelling for more than two weeks," Matiukhin said at a briefing at the Ukrainian media center.

Earlier, a number of Russian media disseminated a message that the center of Donetsk was attacked on Monday using the Tochka-U missile system. It was reported about the death of 20 people and 28 injured.

Tags: #donetsk #missile #hit
