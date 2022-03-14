Facts

15:29 14.03.2022

UN Secretary General urges to ensure safe humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

1 min read

UN Secretary General António Guterres urged to ensure the security of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine for the evacuation of people.

"I appeal for passages to be open and kept safe so that people can get lifesaving aid and escape to safety" he said on Twitter.

Guterres noted that hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine are in need of emergency assistance. "Supplying hospitals with medical equipment is also an urgent priority," he added.

Tags: #un #humanitarian #general #secretary #corridors
