Facts

14:47 14.03.2022

Register of new buildings for redemption for accommodation of evacuees being formed - Partskhaladze

1 min read
Register of new buildings for redemption for accommodation of evacuees being formed - Partskhaladze

A register of new buildings in central and western regions is being formed for redemption for the accommodation of evacuees, president of the KBU Lev Partskhaladze said.

"We are interviewing developers and developers in the central and western regions. In close cooperation with the Ministry of Regional Development, the Ministry of Integration and other relevant state institutions, we are urgently creating a register of housing available for purchase to accommodate the evacuated population from active hostilities," Partskhaladze said.

First of all, we talk about projects in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.

According to him, the government is interested not only in completed and put into operation objects, but also in objects with a readiness of 50%. He urged to provide information on a single form at the link: https://forms.gle/8xEVebhKTwWyxCSH7

The second option for solving the housing needs of the evacuees involves the construction of mobile homes.

"According to our estimates, about two million square meters are already needed for the evacuees. Regarding mobile houses: there is already a number of companies that are ready to join the program - from project development and building materials to logistics and assembly," Partskhaladze said.

Tags: #building #evacuation #buy #new
Interfax-Ukraine
