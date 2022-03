Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky calls on the world to decide on support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

"Today there can be no half-decisions or half-tones! There is only black and white, good and evil! You are either for peace or support the bloody Russian aggressor in the murder of Ukrainian children and women," he tweeted on Sunday evening.