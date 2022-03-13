Zelensky thanks Meta and other platforms for their active position in support of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Meta (formerly Facebook) and a number of other platforms for their active support and assistance to Ukraine.

"War is not only a military confrontation on Ukrainian land. It is also a fierce battle in the information space. I want to thank Meta and a number of other platforms that have an active position, which help and stand side by side with the Ukrainians," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Sunday.