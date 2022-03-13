Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel files lawsuit against Interior Ministry regarding accepting Ukrainian refugees

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of Israel against the actions of the Israeli government and personally Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on the issue of accepting refugees from Ukraine.

The suit, according to ITV channel 12, alleges that Minister Shaked violates the agreements reached earlier by Jerusalem and Kyiv on a visa-free regime, using "vague language" for this. The ambassador noted that he decided to resort to filing a lawsuit after all diplomatic options had been exhausted to protect Ukrainian citizens seeking asylum from the war.

The lawsuit focuses on the fact that the Interior Minister of Israel does not have the authority to make a sole decision on the issue of accepting refugees from Ukraine; the plaintiffs believe that this issue should be decided by the government of the Jewish state in close cooperation with the Knesset commission on international affairs.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry extended the period of stay in Israel for Ukrainian tourists legally staying in the country by two months.