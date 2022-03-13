Facts

19:24 13.03.2022

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel files lawsuit against Interior Ministry regarding accepting Ukrainian refugees

1 min read
Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel files lawsuit against Interior Ministry regarding accepting Ukrainian refugees

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of Israel against the actions of the Israeli government and personally Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on the issue of accepting refugees from Ukraine.

The suit, according to ITV channel 12, alleges that Minister Shaked violates the agreements reached earlier by Jerusalem and Kyiv on a visa-free regime, using "vague language" for this. The ambassador noted that he decided to resort to filing a lawsuit after all diplomatic options had been exhausted to protect Ukrainian citizens seeking asylum from the war.

The lawsuit focuses on the fact that the Interior Minister of Israel does not have the authority to make a sole decision on the issue of accepting refugees from Ukraine; the plaintiffs believe that this issue should be decided by the government of the Jewish state in close cooperation with the Knesset commission on international affairs.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry extended the period of stay in Israel for Ukrainian tourists legally staying in the country by two months.

Tags: #israel #refugees
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:53 13.03.2022
UNESCO to study opportunities for evacuated citizens of Ukraine to get education in EU countries

UNESCO to study opportunities for evacuated citizens of Ukraine to get education in EU countries

18:45 13.03.2022
Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN

09:17 13.03.2022
Duda signs law on assistance to refugees from Ukraine

Duda signs law on assistance to refugees from Ukraine

09:08 13.03.2022
Israel can organize Russia-Ukraine talks if it sees possibility of their success – media

Israel can organize Russia-Ukraine talks if it sees possibility of their success – media

09:00 13.03.2022
Zelensky talks with Israeli PM, asks to assist in release of Melitopol mayor, local public figures

Zelensky talks with Israeli PM, asks to assist in release of Melitopol mayor, local public figures

16:59 12.03.2022
Zelensky calls Jerusalem possible place to meet with Putin

Zelensky calls Jerusalem possible place to meet with Putin

12:00 12.03.2022
Israel doesn't offer Ukraine to agree to Russia's demands – Podoliak

Israel doesn't offer Ukraine to agree to Russia's demands – Podoliak

21:04 11.03.2022
Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

12:12 11.03.2022
Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches almost 2.5 mln, over 1.5 mln go to Poland

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches almost 2.5 mln, over 1.5 mln go to Poland

11:24 11.03.2022
Some 94,000 Ukrainians leave country on March 10 – Border Guard Service

Some 94,000 Ukrainians leave country on March 10 – Border Guard Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

Energoatom declares resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN

LATEST

Zelensky, premiers of UK, Czech Republic discuss Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Avdiyivka Coke Plant of Metinvest shelled, CHPPs, supplying heat to city, halted

Since start of war, Russian troops damage 379 educational institutions – Education Ministry

No threat to Kyiv, all Russian forces near city defeated - Arestovych

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, Ukraine's accession to EU with leaders of Slovakia, Romania

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine condemns attack on intl peacekeeping security center in Yavoriv

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD