19:18 13.03.2022

Foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania coordinate steps to introduce extra tough EU sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis have coordinated steps to impose additional tough EU sanctions against Russia.

"Call with my Lithuanian friend @GLandsbergis. We coordinated steps to impose additional severe EU sanctions on Russia to stop its barbaric aggression against Ukraine and war crimes against Ukrainians. Grateful to Lithuania for standing by Ukraine and stepping up support," Kuleba tweeted on Sunday.

Tags: #russia #sanctions #lithuania
