Kuleba urges foreigners not to join Russian invasion forces in Ukraine: even if you survive, you will be war criminals

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls on foreigners who are being agitated to join Russian troops fighting against Ukraine not to do so, not to become war criminals.

"Russia is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine. I warn foreign nationals who might be agitated to join Russian invasion forces: don't. We have already launched cases in international courts. Even if you survive, you will be a war criminal. Not worth money or anything else," he said on Twitter.