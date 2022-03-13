Facts

18:02 13.03.2022

Kazakhstan will send first batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine weighting over 28 tonnes

1 min read

On March 14, Kazakhstan will send the first batch of humanitarian aid to the population of Ukraine, the Kazakh interdepartmental commission said on Sunday.

"The Commission on International Humanitarian Aid made a decision to allocate a batch of medical supplies to the population of Ukraine ... The issue of delivering humanitarian cargo along the route Almaty-Katowice (Poland) by aircraft has been worked out. Humanitarian aid to citizens of Ukraine will be sent by two flights on March 14 and March 15, 2022 from the airport of Almaty," the message says.

The total weight of humanitarian aid will be 28.2 tonnes and 17 types of medicines: antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, antitussive and antihypertensive drugs, the report says.

