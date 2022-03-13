Russian invaders hit psycho-neurological boarding school in Puscha-Vodytsia – authorities

On Sunday, the Russian military launched an artillery strike on a psycho-neurological boarding school in Puscha-Vodytsia, the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration has reported.

"The occupiers launched an artillery strike on the Puscha-Vodytsia psycho-neurological boarding school," the press service said.

One shell hit the boiler room, the roof was damaged there, and there is also damage inside. The second shell hit the morgue.

"As a result of the blast wave, the residential building of the school also received partial destruction," the press service said.

At the time of the shelling, the wards of the boarding school and the staff were evacuated to a safe place. Specialists are now working at the scene of the shelling.