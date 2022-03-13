Borrell: EU strongly condemns kidnapping of mayors of Melitopol, Dniprorudne by Russian invaders

EU High Representative Josep Borrell, on behalf of the European Union, strongly condemned the kidnapping of the mayors of the Ukrainian cities of Melitopol and Dniprorudne by Russian troops, and an attempt to create illegal government structures.

"The EU strongly condemns the kidnapping of the mayors of Melitopol and Dniprorudne by Russian armed forces. It is yet another attack on democratic institutions in Ukraine and an attempt to establish illegitimate alternative government structures in a sovereign country," he said on his Twitter on Sunday.