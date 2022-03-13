Zelensky talks with Israeli PM, asks to assist in release of Melitopol mayor, local public figures

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and asked him for assistance in releasing the mayor of Melitopol and local public figures.

"Continued dialogue with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. We talked about Russian aggression and the prospects for peace talks. We must stop repressions against civilians: asked to assist in the release of captive mayor of Melitopol and local public figures," Zelensky said on Twitter.