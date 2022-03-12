Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, some 79 children have been killed, Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said.

"Today, at 08:00, there are 79 confirmed cases of murdered children," Denisova said in an interview with TRT.

She also said that 4,769 children were taken from special institutions in Ukraine to other countries, some 2,033 children are still in institutions in the occupied territories.