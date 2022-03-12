Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some 1,300 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have died.

"We have about 1,300 servicemen deaths today, while Russia has more than 12,000. One in ten," Zelensky said during a conversation with foreign media representatives on Saturday.

When asked about the Russian prisoners of war, Zelensky said: "About the prisoners: I think that 500 to 600 people yesterday, it seems to me the military who surrendered, something like this. I cannot say the exact number. This number is changing, a lot of them ran, a lot of them are hiding somewhere in some buildings, someone is sneaking into Russia, that is, there is a little chaos, I would say this about it."