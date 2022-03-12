Facts

17:22 12.03.2022

Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

1 min read
Zelensky: Ukraine lost about 1,300 soldiers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some 1,300 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have died.

"We have about 1,300 servicemen deaths today, while Russia has more than 12,000. One in ten," Zelensky said during a conversation with foreign media representatives on Saturday.

When asked about the Russian prisoners of war, Zelensky said: "About the prisoners: I think that 500 to 600 people yesterday, it seems to me the military who surrendered, something like this. I cannot say the exact number. This number is changing, a lot of them ran, a lot of them are hiding somewhere in some buildings, someone is sneaking into Russia, that is, there is a little chaos, I would say this about it."

Tags: #russia #war #killed
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:13 12.03.2022
Cyber ​​police develop website for military of Russia, Belarus, who do not want to fight against Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Cyber ​​police develop website for military of Russia, Belarus, who do not want to fight against Ukraine – Interior Ministry

20:07 12.03.2022
Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

Following 2014 playbook, Russia is desperately trying to organize sham 'referendum' for 'people's republic' in Kherson, which is and will always be Ukraine – Kuleba

19:44 12.03.2022
Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

19:35 12.03.2022
City govt of occupied Henichesk resigned – city council website

City govt of occupied Henichesk resigned – city council website

19:32 12.03.2022
USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

USA to provide $200 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

19:26 12.03.2022
Victory in war with Russia to preserve Ukrainian nation – Zelensky

Victory in war with Russia to preserve Ukrainian nation – Zelensky

19:17 12.03.2022
Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

Negotiations with Russia continue in video format, special working subgroups established – Podoliak

19:01 12.03.2022
SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

18:29 12.03.2022
Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

17:56 12.03.2022
Arestovych: In Russian military-political leadership, only Russian president, Defense Minister advocate continuation of aggression against Ukraine

Arestovych: In Russian military-political leadership, only Russian president, Defense Minister advocate continuation of aggression against Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 79 children killed from start of Russian invasion – Denisova

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

LATEST

Russians shot convoy of evacuees in Kyiv region, seven dead – Defense Intelligence Agency

One killed, two wounded as result of shelling in Kreminna; occupiers continue shelling in Severodonetsk, Rubizhne – Emergency Service

Zelensky, Scholz, Macron discuss prospects for peace talks

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

Deutsche Bahn launches own logistics network for delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Water not to go through North Crimean Canal to Crimea without system of hydraulic structures - Defense Intelligence

Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

Eight people injured, 11 houses destroyed amid shelling attack on Mykolaiv last night – mayor

Govt simplifies procedure for execution of local budgets for war period

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD