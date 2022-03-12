Facts

12:57 12.03.2022

Minsk says Lukashenko and Putin agree on supply of modern military equipment to Belarus

At the talks in Moscow, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, whom the EU and the United States do not consider legally elected, and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to supply modern military equipment to Belarus. This was announced by the press secretary of Lukashenko, quoted by the state agency BelTA.

"During the conversation, much attention was paid to the development of the military-industrial complex and the defense of the Union State. In particular, we agreed on the supply of the most modern models of military equipment by Russia to the Republic of Belarus in the near future. In turn, Belarus will increase the supply of modern agricultural, passenger equipment and other machine-building products," the spokeswoman said.

According to her, Lukashenko and Putin also reached mutually beneficial agreements in the financial sector.

"I would like to add that, as the President of Belarus said at the end of the talks, Russia has taken the most serious and unprecedented steps to support the economy of our country. In follow-up to the presidents' agreements on Monday, government delegations will hold talks in Moscow and work out concrete decisions on all the issues discussed," the spokeswoman said.

