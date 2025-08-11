Virtual talks with European heads of state, Zelenskyy and Trump to take place on Wed – Merz

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will hold talks on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders regarding the war in Ukraine.

"I have invited you to virtual talks on Wednesday regarding the situation in Ukraine and the planned meeting between President Trump and Putin. The discussion will focus on options for putting pressure on Russia, possible peace talks, territorial claims and guarantees," he wrote on the social network X on Monday.

Merz added that "we are exchanging views with President Trump and Vice President Vance, as well as the heads of state and government of Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Ukraine, the President of the European Commission, the President of the Council of the EU and the Secretary General of NATO."