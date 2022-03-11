Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects new sanctions against Russia after devastating city bombings.

"Humanitarian catastrophe – two words that have become a full-fledged synonym for other two words. Synonymous with the Russian Federation," he said.

At night, the invaders bombed a shoe factory, an apartment building and a kindergarten in Dnipro. For what? How did they threaten the Russian state? They destroyed residential buildings in the villages of Sumy region. They continued to torture Mariupol residents. Kharkiv. They fired missiles at Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk," he said in a video message on Friday afternoon.

According to the president, "if this continues, then the sanctions packages against Russia are not enough. I expect new sanctions decisions of our partners already today." "Russia must pay for this terrible war. Pay daily!" he said.