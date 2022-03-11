EU leaders' decision on Ukraine's Eurointegration is not what we expect - Zelensky

The decision of EU leaders on Ukraine's European integration, made at a meeting in Versailles on Thursday, "is not what we are waiting for," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Friday afternoon.

"A very important meeting of the leaders of the EU countries took place yesterday. Long and subject. We know what they said at this meeting. All leaders. Who spoke. Who supported yesterday. Who was silent. And who tried to make the wording still insufficient – for Ukraine, Europe and our common freedom," he said.

"How do we evaluate the decision made? Very simple: you need to be stronger. This is not what we are waiting for," the president stressed.

In his opinion, "it is necessary that the decisions of politicians coincide with the mood of the European peoples. We know this mood. And they know this mood. Every politician knows well!"

He noted that "there is support (for European integration of Ukraine). At least 60% support. That's the vast majority!"

"The decision of yesterday's meeting of EU leaders now goes to the level of the European Commission. The EU must do more," Zelensky said.

The leaders of the European Union approved the conclusions, in which they declared their intention to further strengthen ties and partnership with Ukraine, there is no talk of granting the country the status of a candidate for EU membership.