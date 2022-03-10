Facts

19:46 10.03.2022

Aliyev, Erdogan discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation at meeting in Ankara

2 min read

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Ankara on Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation, prospects for normalization in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, and the Ukraine situation, the Azerbaijani leader's website said.

"Aliyev and Erdogan highlighted the importance of opening the Zangezur corridor, its future and prospects it creates for the region and the construction of the Kars-Nakhichevan railroad in this regard," a statement on Aliyev's website said.

The two presidents stressed the importance of the observance by Armenia of all the provisions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani-Russian trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and discussed contacts between the Turkish and the Armenian delegations.

The two sides also talked about energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the successful operation of the Southern Gas Corridor, and prospects for boosting gas shipments to Turkey and Europe, it said.

It was noted in this regard that there are plans to build the Ygdyr-Nakhichevan gas pipeline, and that investments were envisaged in Azerbaijan's government budget for this purpose.

The two leaders exchanged views on the prospect of further expanding trade and economic relations between the two countries, it said.

The sides noted that cooperation in the military and military-technical field and military education and training is continuing successfully. The two leaders also discussed other issues of mutual interest, it said.

The sides exchanged views on developments in Ukraine. The sides appreciated efforts being made by both leaders to end hostilities in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Aliyev and Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish allied relations. Aliyev invited Erdogan to visit Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani presidential press service said.

Tags: #president #turkey #cooperation #azerbaijan
