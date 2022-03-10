Kuleba, French FM discuss results of his meeting with Lavrov

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has discussed with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian the results of today's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Call with Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss conclusions of today's meeting with Lavrov. Ukraine and France are coordinating further steps to end Russia's war against Ukraine. I stressed Russia must cease hostilities and allow a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to evacuate civilians," Kuleba said on Twitter.