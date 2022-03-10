Facts

18:11 10.03.2022

Kuleba, French FM discuss results of his meeting with Lavrov

1 min read
Kuleba, French FM discuss results of his meeting with Lavrov

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has discussed with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian the results of today's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Call with Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss conclusions of today's meeting with Lavrov. Ukraine and France are coordinating further steps to end Russia's war against Ukraine. I stressed Russia must cease hostilities and allow a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to evacuate civilians," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Tags: #talks #france #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:07 10.03.2022
Zelensky discusses support for Ukraine, peace talks with Johnson and Macron

Zelensky discusses support for Ukraine, peace talks with Johnson and Macron

15:30 10.03.2022
Kuleba hopes Lavrov to convey to Moscow Ukraine's requests for permission to provide humanitarian aid to Mariupol, 24-hour ceasefire regime

Kuleba hopes Lavrov to convey to Moscow Ukraine's requests for permission to provide humanitarian aid to Mariupol, 24-hour ceasefire regime

14:07 10.03.2022
Scholz says along with Macron, in talk with Putin, he calls for resolving situation in Ukraine through negotiations – media

Scholz says along with Macron, in talk with Putin, he calls for resolving situation in Ukraine through negotiations – media

13:11 10.03.2022
Kuleba, Lavrov discuss ceasefire for 24 hours, but no progress on this issue

Kuleba, Lavrov discuss ceasefire for 24 hours, but no progress on this issue

12:58 10.03.2022
Kuleba announces his readiness to meet with Lavrov again in format of Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey

Kuleba announces his readiness to meet with Lavrov again in format of Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey

12:42 10.03.2022
Russian ceasefire tied to fulfillment of Putin's demands to Ukraine - Kuleba

Russian ceasefire tied to fulfillment of Putin's demands to Ukraine - Kuleba

10:32 10.03.2022
Kuleba, French FM talk ahead of EU leaders meeting in Versailles

Kuleba, French FM talk ahead of EU leaders meeting in Versailles

10:10 10.03.2022
Russia must cease fire – French FM

Russia must cease fire – French FM

20:42 09.03.2022
France allocates EUR 100 mln to help Ukraine, neighboring countries – MFA

France allocates EUR 100 mln to help Ukraine, neighboring countries – MFA

20:17 09.03.2022
France provides 20 tonnes of aid for policemen, war-affected residents of Kyiv region – Social Policy Ministry

France provides 20 tonnes of aid for policemen, war-affected residents of Kyiv region – Social Policy Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to accept Russia's surrender with understanding – Reznikov

Russian invaders mine coast of Kakhovka reservoir near Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

GTSOU head warns of risks associated with compressor stations enemy control, gas transit problems

Forty-four evacuation buses leave Izium – Synehubov

Ukraine ready to discuss obtaining security guarantees from permanent members of UN Security Council, neighbors - FM

LATEST

EU welcomes setting up commission of inquiry within UN Human Rights Council due to Russia's crimes in Ukraine - EU Ambassador

Evaluation of Ukraine's application for EU candidate status is matter of months or years – Dutch premier

Blinken, Polish Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian aid for Ukraine, diplomatic efforts to end Putin's war

Ukrainian Defense Forces give worthy rebuff, hold back offensive operation of Russian invaders – AFU's General Staff

Over 12,000 people evacuated from Sumy region on Thurs - Emergency Service

Ukrainian Armed Forces shoots down another Russian Su-25 aircraft – Defense Ministry

JTI suspends investments in Russia

EU condemns shelling of maternity hospital in Mariupol, other Russia's cruel crimes in Ukraine for which they will be punished - EU statement

Energoatom: report about connecting Chornobyl NPP to Belarusian energy system is fake

Ukraine to accept Russia's surrender with understanding – Reznikov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD