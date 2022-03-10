Ukrainian businessmen set up second warehouse center for humanitarian aid in Poland

In Lublin (Poland) a second volunteer warehouse center for humanitarian and medical assistance to Ukraine has been deployed.

"A new large warehouse in Lublin, 20 trucks a day arrive at Helm, there are queues. We are expanding and will do this all the time," Andriy Stavnitser, the co-owner of the TIS group of companies, wrote on his Facebook page.

The new address of the new warehouse is Mełgiewska 29, hala B / Rama T3, 20-234 Lublin, Polska.

"Helm is still working, everything you sent there will reach its destination. But redirect new cargoes to Lublin - there is much more space, more people, which means we will be able to receive and send much more help. From it we will finally be able to make targeted delivery to cities," the businessman explained.

At the same time, Stavnitser emphasized that the top needs for now are medicines, dry rations, canned food, energy bars, warm clothes, thermal underwear, and hygiene products.

As reported, the CEO of TIS organizes a single warehouse center for humanitarian and medical assistance for Ukraine, the co-owner Rozetka is providing a warehouse in Poland.