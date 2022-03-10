Humanitarian convoy from Zaporizhia departs for Energodar, Mariupol again - head of regional military administration

On Thursday, humanitarian convoys left to the cities of Energodar in Zaporizhia region and Mariupol in Donetsk region, occupied by the Russian occupation troops, head of Zaporizhia regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

"Today we have organized two humanitarian convoys. One again to Energodar in order to deliver food and medicine there again. The second convoy to Mariupol, which should also deliver water, medicine, food and bring buses, which will then take people out," Starukh said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, a partial evacuation is organized inside Zaporizhia region, from the cities of Orikhiv, Hulyaipole, Komyshuvate and Stepnohirsk to Zaporizhia begins," so that in the event of hostilities, the local population, our countrymen, the civilian population remain unharmed."

"Work on Orikhiv, Hulyaipole has already been underway for several days, but now it will become more systemic, more organized," the head of the regional administration said.

Starukh urged residents of the regional center to join the help in accommodating the evacuees, not to refuse them. "We must overcome all hardships together," he said.