For two days, Ukrainian air defense destroys eight air targets in Kyiv region, JFO area – AFU Air Forces Command

"Over the past two days on March 8 and 9, the air defense systems of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed at least eight air targets in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation and Kyiv region. Fighter aircraft, units of the S-300 and Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed 4 attack aircraft Su-25, two helicopters of the Russian invaders, there is also confirmation of two downed cruise missiles," the AFU said on Facebook.

Thus, according to operational estimates, there are such losses of enemy aircraft: aircraft - 56, helicopters - 82 units.